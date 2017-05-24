BRIEF-Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision - spokesperson
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
May 24 Modine Manufacturing Co
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $1.20 to $1.35
* Q4 sales rose 42 percent to $488.3 million
* Modine manufacturing co says recorded $4.9 million of restructuring expenses during q4
* Modine manufacturing co - "remain on track to deliver annual cost synergies of at least $15 million within next three to four years"
* Q4 earnings per share $0.16
* Modine manufacturing co sees full fiscal year-over-year sales up 25 to 30 percent
* Modine manufacturing co - "although some of our markets remain challenged, we are starting to see improvements, particularly in off-highway markets"
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.20, revenue view $1.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
