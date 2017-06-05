June 5 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc:

* Moduslink reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $97.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.09

* Moduslink Global Solutions Inc - ‍on track to realize $32 million in annualized ebitda savings​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: