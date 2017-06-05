BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
* Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Moduslink Global Solutions Inc:
* Moduslink reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue rose 1.5 percent to $97.9 million
* Q3 loss per share $0.09
* Moduslink Global Solutions Inc - on track to realize $32 million in annualized ebitda savings
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million