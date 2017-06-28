BRIEF-Pershing Square says PSH NAV per share as on June 27 was $17.69
* PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 27 June 2017 was USD 17.69 / GBP 13.79
June 28 Moelis Australia Ltd:
* Acquisition of Redcape Hotel Group & earnings upgrade
* Moelis Australia will invest $40 million in fund as a strategic investment
* Moelis Australia plans a future IPO of fund on ASX
* Agreed to acquire Redcape Hotel Group for $677 million
* Forecast underlying EBITDA for FY17 would have been $36 million (a 55% increase on prospectus forecast of $23.2 million)
* Expects to have in excess of $2.5 billion of assets under management by 31 December 2017
* Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel Group is forecast to deliver an initial cash yield to investors of 8.75% per annum (paid quarterly)
* Moelis Australia Redcape Hotel anticipates earnings growth of 3% - 5% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Northfield Bancorp - john w. Alexander, chairman and chief executive officer intends to retire as chief executive officer of co effective october 31, 2017
NEW YORK, June 28 More than a third of investors voting at Mylan NV annual meeting last week cast votes against Chairman Robert Coury's re-election as the generic drugmaker faced a shareholder campaign against its directors and executive pay packages.