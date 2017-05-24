Fitch Rates Santander Consumer Bank AG's Debt Issuance Programme 'A-'/'F2'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Germany-based
Santander Consumer Bank AG's (SCB AG) EUR5 billion debt issuance
programme a
long-term rating of 'A-' and a short-term rating of 'F2'.
The ratings are programme ratings and apply only to senior
unsecured issuance
whose terms Fitch believes to be commensurate with non-preferred
treatment under
Germany's revised resolution regime in force since 1 January
2017. Ther