FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 16 hours
BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q2 earnings per share $3.48
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 27, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 16 hours

BRIEF-Mohawk Industries Q2 earnings per share $3.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Mohawk Industries Inc

* Mohawk Industries reports record Q2 results

* Q2 earnings per share $3.48

* Q2 sales $2.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.45 billion

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $3.70 to $3.79

* Q2 earnings per share view $3.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mohawk industries says "adjusted operating income increased to $381 million, up 7%, overcoming higher material and start-up costs and a reduction of IP income"

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.