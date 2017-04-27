US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Mohawk Industries Inc-
* Mohawk Industries Inc - " this year around world, we plan to invest more than $750 million to expand our production in most product categories"
* Mohawk Industries reports record q1 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.68
* Q1 sales rose 2 percent to $2.22 billion
* Sees Q2 adjusted earnings per share $3.53 to $3.62 including items
* Q1 earnings per share $2.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $2.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet

* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture