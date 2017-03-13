BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems, unit incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
* Axalta Coating Systems- unit and Axalta Coating Systems U.S. Holdings Inc incurred additional term loans in an amount equal to $1,550 million
March 13 Mohawk Industries Inc:
* Mohawk Industries says entered into an extension agreement by and among co and certain of its subsidiaries, as borrowers, Wells Fargo Bank - sec filing
* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement to extend term of its existing $1.8 billion credit facility, which company entered into on march 26, 2015
* Mohawk Industries Inc says extension agreement extends maturity date of senior credit facility from March 26, 2021 to March 26, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2mTGhW3) Further company coverage:
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans