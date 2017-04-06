BRIEF-Immunovaccine Inc says forms inaugural scientific and clinical advisory committee
Immunovaccine Inc says forms inaugural scientific and clinical advisory committee
April 6 Molecular Partners AG:
* Discloses change in shareholder base
* Long-Term venture capital investors holding reduced to 28% of share capital
Private Investors acquired shares from venture capitalist investors in secondary block trades
* Aldeyra Therapeutics announces results from allergic conjunctivitis phase 2b clinical trial and plans for phase 3 clinical testing
* Pimodivir alone or in combination with oseltamivir demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in adults with Influenza A