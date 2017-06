June 21 Moleculin Biotech Inc:

* Moleculin biotech inc says announces "significant" discovery with potential to treat pancreatic cancer

* Moleculin biotech inc says metabolic inhibitor shows greater ability to kill pancreatic cancer cell lines

* WP1234 showed 20 to 50-fold greater ability to kill pancreatic cancer cell lines when compared with traditional inhibitors of glycolysis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: