BRIEF-LightInTheBox Holding Co Q1 non-GAAP net loss per ADS $0.01
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
April 3 Moleculin Biotech Inc
* Moleculin Biotech Inc files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
* Moleculin Biotech Inc says expects to report a net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 of $3.9 million
* Moleculin Biotech - financial statements to be included in annual report on form 10-K for FY Dec. 31, 2016 will be prepared on a going concern basis
* Moleculin Biotech - sees cash on hand as of Dec. 31, 2016, additional cash from equity offering is sufficient to fund its planned operations into early 2018
* Moleculin Biotech says will not be sufficient to fund its planned operations for at least one year from the issuance of the financial statements
* Moleculin Biotech says financial factors raise substantial doubt regarding the company’s ability to continue as a going concern Source: (bit.ly/2oQ9BtX) Further company coverage:
* Says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
* PNM Resources Inc says management is expected to affirm company's 2017 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $1.77 to $1.87 per diluted share
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group