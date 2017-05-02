BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Molina Healthcare
* Says CEO Mario molina, CFO John Molina were terminated without cause
* Says terminations were effective immediately and will entitle Dr. Molina and Mr. Molina to severance benefits
* Says Molinas entitled to acceleration/vesting of equity compensation as provided for in their employment agreements Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited