French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc
* Molina expects to decide on 2018 marketplace pricing and product offerings in the coming weeks
* Molina says 2017 Obamacare marketplace business is doing better than it was in 2016
* Molina says all things considered, removing CEO, CFO was necessary and right thing to do for all constituencies of company Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
* United Technologies Corp - quarterly dividend of $0.70per share represents a 6.1 percent increase over prior quarter's dividend amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: