* Arena Pharmaceuticals announces shareholders and board of directors approve reverse stock split
April 28 MolMed SpA:
* Molmed and Megapharm sign licensing and distribution contract for Zalmoxis in Israel
* Zalmoxis will be distributed and marketed by Megapharm, once approved by the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) and included in the Israeli national health basket of drugs by the MOH
* Zalmoxis is a cell-based therapy enabling bone marrow transplants from partially compatible donors currently in Phase III in high-risk acute leukemia Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Spectranetics announces election of new chairperson of the board of directors
* Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. announces proposed public offering of common stock