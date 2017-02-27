Feb 27 MolMed SpA:

* MolMed and Rocket Pharma establish a collaboration agreement in the field of gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia

* Rocket Pharma is a U.S. gene therapy company

* MolMed will develop and manufacture the lentiviral vectors to be used for the ex-vivo transduction of hematopoietic stem cells, as part of the manufacturing process of Rocket's cellular therapy products Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)