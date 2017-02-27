BRIEF-Xencor reports interim positive data from ongoing mid-stage study of XMAB5871
* Xencor presents interim data from an ongoing, open-label, phase 2 study of xmab®5871 in igg4-related disease at eular 2017
Feb 27 MolMed SpA:
* MolMed and Rocket Pharma establish a collaboration agreement in the field of gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia
* Rocket Pharma is a U.S. gene therapy company
* MolMed will develop and manufacture the lentiviral vectors to be used for the ex-vivo transduction of hematopoietic stem cells, as part of the manufacturing process of Rocket's cellular therapy products
* Argos Therapeutics announces $6,000,000 secured convertible note financing
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - company has again extended and expanded its relationship with Pacific Dental Services, Llc