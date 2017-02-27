BRIEF-Celsion files to withdraw stock offering
* Files to withdraw stock offering - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rDjQ5Y) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Mologen AG:
* First combination data of TLR9 agonists EnanDIM with checkpoint inhibitor in preclinical tumor models
* Preclinical in vivo data showed that EnanDIM can significantly improve anti-tumor effect of checkpoint inhibitor anti-PD-1, and thus prolong survival in a murine colon carcinoma tumor model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals to present at the 2017 Bio International Convention