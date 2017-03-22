March 22 Mologen AG:
* New strategic orientation, successful capital measures and
notable study progress in 2016
* Confident forecast for 2017
* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital
measures
* Lead product lefitolimod: significant milestones reached
* On 31 March 2016, chief medical officer (CMO) Alfredo
Zurlo left company
* He is being succeeded by Matthias Baumann, who will start
in his new position on 1 May 2017
* Funding secured until start of 2018 through capital
measures secured future funding through two capital measures,
with capital increase and convertible bond generating gross
proceeds of 16.1 million euros ($17.39 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9259 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)