UPDATE 3-Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack
* Kiev says to extend tax deadline to help affected firms (Adds police, company comment)
July 3 Molopo Energy Ltd <MPO.AX
* Refers to announcement made on applications made by keybridge capital and molopo energy for review of findings of initial takeovers panel
* Review panel agreed with initial panel that certain actions for keybridge and aurora gave rise to unacceptable circumstances om affairs of Molopo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, July 4 The board of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has rejected a bid worth $700-$800 million from Flipkart after due diligence by its bigger rival, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.