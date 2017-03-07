BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Molson Coors Brewing Co :
* Molson Coors Brewing Company announces pricing of its offering of euro-denominated senior floating rate notes
* Pricing of previously announced offering of eur500 million aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2019
* Notes will bear interest at a floating rate equal to three-month euribor, reset quarterly, plus 0.350% per annum
* Offering is expected to close on or about march 15, 2017
* Aggregate principal amount of offering, together with concurrent offering, is expected to be equivalent to about $1.5 billion
* Molson Coors expects to issue $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its u.s. Dollar-Denominated senior notes
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering and concurrent offering to repay portion of amounts outstanding under term loan facility
* $1.0 billion senior notes to consist of $500 million principal amount of 1.900% senior notes due 2019 & $500 million 2.250% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metanor announces increase to $5.9 million in brokered private placement
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recover