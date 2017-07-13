FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others
#Bonds News
July 13, 2017 / 10:35 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Molson Coors Brewing Co - entered into a credit agreement by and among company, Molson Canada 2005, others

* Molson Coors Brewing says credit agreement replaces $750 million credit agreement, dated as of June 18, 2014 - SEC filing

* Molson Coors Brewing - credit agreement provides for five-year revolving credit facility of up to $1.5 billion

* Molson Coors Brewing - unless terminated earlier or extended pursuant to terms of credit agreement, credit agreement will mature on July 7, 2022

* Molson Coors Brewing - agreement provides for right of borrowers to request an increase in credit facility by amount not to exceed sum of $500 million

* Molson Coors Brewing - letters of credit under credit agreement will be issued in a face amount up to $150 million

* Molson Coors Brewing - in connection with entry into agreement, co increased size of its existing commercial paper program

* Molson Coors Brewing - increased size of existing commercial paper program from maximum amount outstanding at any time of up to $750 million to $1.5 billion

* Molson Coors - in connection to commercial paper program, co amended, restated pre-existing dealer agreements, entered/will enter new dealer agreements

* Molson Coors Brewing- on July 7, terminated 2014 credit agreement, related subsidiary guarantee agreement as a condition of entering credit agreement

* Molson Coors Brewing - did not incur any early termination penalty in connection with termination of credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2sT7fNp) Further company coverage:

