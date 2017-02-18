Feb 17 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish manufacturer

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - approval of glatopa 40 mg ANDA will be dependent on resolution of Pfizer facility compliance issues

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - warning letter does not restrict production or shipment of glatopa 20 mg

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - company believes application review could be completed at any time

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Momenta expects that an approval in Q1 of 2017 is unlikely

* Momenta - working with collaboration partner Sandoz to resolve this matter in order to allow for an ANDA approval as soon as possible

* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - Pfizer indicated warning letter does not restrict production, shipment of glatopa 20 mg product currently marketed by Sandoz in U.S.