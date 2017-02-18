Feb 17 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals announces FDA warning letter to
contracted glatopa (glatiramer acetate injection) fill/finish
manufacturer
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - approval of glatopa 40 mg
ANDA will be dependent on resolution of Pfizer facility
compliance issues
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - warning letter does not
restrict production or shipment of glatopa 20 mg
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - company believes application
review could be completed at any time
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc - Momenta expects that an
approval in Q1 of 2017 is unlikely
* Momenta - working with collaboration partner Sandoz to
resolve this matter in order to allow for an ANDA approval as
soon as possible
* Momenta Pharmaceuticals - Pfizer indicated warning letter
does not restrict production, shipment of glatopa 20 mg product
currently marketed by Sandoz in U.S.
