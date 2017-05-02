UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Momenta pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue $26.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $24.5 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.46
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Momenta pharmaceuticals says reiterating non-gaap operating expense guidance of approximately $200 - $240 million for 2017 and $50 - $60 million for q2 of 2017
Says expects to recognize $50 million upfront payment from csl as revenue in second half of 2017
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000