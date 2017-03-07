March 7 Momo Inc -

* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016

* Q4 revenue rose 524 percent to $246.1 million

* Q4 revenue view $191.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $238 million to $243 million

* Qtrly non-gaap diluted net income per ADs $0.44

* Qtrly diluted net income per American depositary share was $0.41

* Monthly active users were 81.1 million in December 2016, compared to 69.8 million in December 2015

* Mobile games revenues were $11.3 million in q4 of 2016, an increase of 45%

* Q1 revenue view $191.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S