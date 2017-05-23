May 23 Momo Inc-
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first
quarter 2017
* Q1 revenue $265.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $219.9
million
* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $283 million to $288 million
* Momo Inc - diluted net income per ads was $0.40 in q1 of
2017
* Momo Inc - non-gaap diluted net income per ads was $0.44
in q1 of 2017
* Monthly active users were 85.2 million in march 2017,
compared to 72.3 million in march 2016
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $266.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
