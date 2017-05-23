Morning News Call - India, June 22

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Meghwal and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi at listing ceremony of Pune Municipal Bonds in Mumbai. 9:30 am: RBI Governor Urjit Patel and Junior Finance Minister Ar