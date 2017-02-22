UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 22 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc
* Monarch Casino & Resort's fourth quarter net revenues rise 8.0% to $55.6 million, net income increases 26.3% to $6.5 million and adjusted EBITDA grows 17.8% to $14.6 million -- full year 2016 net revenues increase 7.3%, driving 19.0% rise in net income an
* Q4 revenue $55.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $54.2 million
* Qtrly diluted EPS $0.36
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources