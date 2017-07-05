BRIEF-Viking therapeutics appoints Charles A. Rowland Jr. to board
* Viking Therapeutics appoints Charles A. Rowland Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 5 Monash Ivf Group Ltd-
* Response to recent australian financial review article-mvf.ax
* "Rrecent comments by an unnamed source in AFR citing an "ongoing problem" between Monash and its doctors are speculative and inaccurate" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Viking Therapeutics appoints Charles A. Rowland Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tUfsVP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CEL-SCI Corp - extending expiration date of its series DD warrants by one month, from July 10, 2017 to August 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: