March 28 Mondelez International Inc

* CEO Irene Rosenfeld's total compensation for 2016 was $16.7 million versus $19.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Mondelez - CFO Brian Gladden's total compensation for 2016 was $6.4 million versus $7.2 million in 2015

* Mondelez - executive vice president and chief growth officer Timothy Cofer's total compensation for 2016 was $7 million versus about $10 million in 2015