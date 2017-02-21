Feb 21 Mondelez:

* Reaffirms 2017 and 2018 adjusted operating income(1) margin targets

* Launching new well-being power brand, véa, in savory cracker segment to drive incremental growth

* Provided an estimate for 2017 free cash flow of approximately $2 billion

* "company is focusing on making its brands accessible to consumers whenever and wherever they shop"

* "improving its presence in high-growth channels like ecommerce, discounters, convenience stores and traditional trade"

* Véa will be available across grocery, club stores, convenience stores and ecommerce channels in U.S. and Canada as of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: