April 18 Mondelez:

* Mondelēz International changes North American leadership

* Says Roberto Marques, EVP and president, North America, will leave company

* Says Tim Cofer, chief growth officer, will serve as interim president of North American business

* Mondelez- reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2017

* Says Marques will work with Cofer over next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.