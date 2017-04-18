UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 18 Mondelez:
* Mondelēz International changes North American leadership
* Says Roberto Marques, EVP and president, North America, will leave company
* Says Tim Cofer, chief growth officer, will serve as interim president of North American business
* Mondelez- reaffirmed its financial outlook for 2017
* Says Marques will work with Cofer over next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources