UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws
May 2 Mondelez International Inc:
* Mondelēz International reports Q1 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly organic net revenue grew 0.6%
* In 2017, expects double-digit adjusted EPS growth on a constant-currency basis
* Mondelez - on January 18, 2017, company reached an agreement to sell most of its grocery business in Australia and New Zealand to Bega Cheese Limited
* Mondelez says in addition, company expects free cash flow of approximately $2 billion in 2017
* Continues to expect organic net revenue to increase at least 1 percent in 2017
* Mondelez - incurred incremental expenses to ready business for sale transactions of $1 million in three months ended March 31, 2017
* Mondelez says estimates currency translation would reduce net revenue growth by approximately 1 percent & adjusted eps by approximately $0.02 in 2017
* Continues to expect 2017 adjusted operating income margin in mid-16 percent range
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenues $6.41 billion versus $6.46 billion
* Q1 revenue view $6.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
