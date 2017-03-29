March 29 Mondo TV SpA:

* FY net profit 8.6 million euros ($9.28 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* FY production value 29.2 million euros versus 18.9 million euros a year ago

* Board decided to carry forward the net result for the year, in consideration of the significant volume of investments that were planned, for the further increase of profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)