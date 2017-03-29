UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 Mondo TV SpA:
* FY net profit 8.6 million euros ($9.28 million) versus 3.1 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 29.2 million euros versus 18.9 million euros a year ago
* Board decided to carry forward the net result for the year, in consideration of the significant volume of investments that were planned, for the further increase of profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources