UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 20 Mondo TV SpA:
* Reaches a new agreement with the group ZAO 1HDTV for the broadcasting of Lulu Vroumette, Marcus Level and Treasure Island in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)
* By virtue of this agreement, the licensee may broadcast the licensed programs in the countries of the Russian Federation and CIS for a period of two years on the pay-TV channel named Ginger HD on a non-exclusive basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources