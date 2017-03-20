March 20 Mondo TV SpA:

* Reaches a new agreement with the group ZAO 1HDTV for the broadcasting of Lulu Vroumette, Marcus Level and Treasure Island in Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

* By virtue of this agreement, the licensee may broadcast the licensed programs in the countries of the Russian Federation and CIS for a period of two years on the pay-TV channel named Ginger HD on a non-exclusive basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)