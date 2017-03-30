March 30 Mondo TV SpA:

* Maxdome GmbH acquires license for the on-line exploitation in certain German-speaking territories of series Sissi, the young empress

* The license shall have a 2 years duration starting from the first free-to-air broadcast in any above territory, or no later than Dec. 31 (Dec. 31, 2018 for the second season) and provides for the right to on-line diffusion in German in the assigned territory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)