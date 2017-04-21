April 21 Mondo TV SpA:

* Announces signing of agency agreement with Surge Licensing Inc

* Surge Licensing Inc is appointed as representative for licensing and merchandising rights of 3D animated TV series Invention Story for territories of U.S. and Canada

* Initial term of agreement is up to Aug. 31, 2020, but certain renewal clauses shall be further discussed by parties