April 20 Mondo TV SpA:

* Executes license agreement with MG Alba, a TV chain in Scotland where it operates in partnership with BBC, for a third party program distributed by Mondo TV

* By this agreement, MG Alba is granted a license for Free-TV rights, as well as catch-up rights for transmission on BBC iPlay, of the licensed program up to Dec. 31, 2021