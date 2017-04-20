UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 20 Mondo TV SpA:
* Executes license agreement with MG Alba, a TV chain in Scotland where it operates in partnership with BBC, for a third party program distributed by Mondo TV
* By this agreement, MG Alba is granted a license for Free-TV rights, as well as catch-up rights for transmission on BBC iPlay, of the licensed program up to Dec. 31, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources