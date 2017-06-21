June 21 MONDO TV SPA:

* EXECUTES WITH AV-JET INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CO., LTD., CONTENT SUPPLIER OF SO CALLED "IN-FLIGHT" MEDIA, SOME LICENSES FOR RIGHTS ON SOME PROGRAMS OF THE LIBRARY

* AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT LICENSED CONTENTS WILL BE TRANSMISSIBLE ON AIRPLANES OPERATED BY THE TAIWANESE "EVA AIRWAYS"