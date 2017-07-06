July 6 MONDO TV SPA:

* EXECUTES A LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH THE BRATISLAVA COMPANY LUX COMMUNICATION, A TV OPERATOR IN SLOVAKIA, FOR PROGRAMS OF THE MONDO TV'S CLASSIC LIBRARY

* LUX COMMUNICATION IS LICENSED WITH THE FREE-TV RIGHTS ON THE LICENSED PROGRAMS FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS WITHOUT EXCLUSIVITY IN THE ABOVE TERRITORY Source text: reut.rs/2sPCSGZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)