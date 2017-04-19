April 19 Mondo TV SpA:

* Panini purchases from unit Mondo TV Iberoamerica a license for Europe and Latin America for the exploitation of licensing and merchandising rights of "Heidi, bienvenida a casa"

* Licensed rights include the rights for the production and distribution of various kinds of collectibles, and limited to the Iberian peninsula, also publishing products such as books and magazines