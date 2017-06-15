Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
June 15 Moneta Money Bank As
* says, based on the announcement made by the Czech National Bank to increase countercyclical capital buffer rate, confirms to keep current management target of cet1 ratio at 15.5 percent
* says ith 19.9 percent CET1 ratio as at end of first quarter and given the amount of excess capital MONETA reaffirms its strong capital position
* says is expecting new SREP capital requirement from the Czech National Bank in second half of this year
* says based on requirement will reassess its CET1 target by the end of 2017 Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, June 22 Israel's parliament is due to hold the first of three votes on Monday on a law that would ban the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel.
SHANGHAI, June 22 China's blue-chips extended gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index, but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened sentiment.