March 20 Moneygram International Inc:

* Moneygram board of directors determines unsolicited proposal from Euronet Worldwide could reasonably be expected to result in a "company superior proposal"

* Moneygram International Inc - Moneygram remains subject to merger agreement with Ant Financial

* Moneygram International - board of directors determined to recommend that Moneygram stockholders approve merger agreement with Ant Financial

* Moneygram says board has not changed its recommendation in support of merger agreement with Ant Financial,

* Moneygram International says board of directors is not making any recommendation with respect to Euronet proposal

* Moneygram International says there can be no assurance that board will ultimately determine that Euronet proposal is a company superior proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: