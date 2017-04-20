April 20 MoneySuperMarket.Com Group Plc
:
* Trading statement
* Statement relates to period Jan. 1 to March 31 2017 unless
otherwise stated
* Had a solid overall start to year, with group revenues up
2 pct
* Strong insurance performance continued and is attributable
to a buoyant switching market and to group data and pricing
initiatives
* Core money business of credit cards and loans continued to
deliver good growth
* No energy collective switch took place in quarter,
lowering home services performance and MoneySavingExpert.com
where revenue is also recognised
* Remains confident of meeting full year market expectations
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)