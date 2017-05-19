May 19 Mongolia Energy Corp Ltd:
* Coal import restriction imposed by Xinjiang authorities
will have negative impact on group
* Company has been given permission to use another customs
border temporarily for two weeks from 16 May 2017 for raw coal
import into Xinjiang
* Co still awaiting finalization of security device
specifications from Xinjiang Takeshiken border authorities
before it could commence installation work
* "Target is to import about 30,000 tonnes raw coking coal,
subject to adjustment, into Xinjiang for sales"
* Import restriction on Xinjiang border has no effect on
thermal coal supply; will continue to provide thermal coal to
address local needs
* "We will continue to suspend overburden removal and coal
excavation works on our mine site for time being to save our
operation costs"
* "Our coal washing plant in Xinjiang is placed on a standby
mode"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: