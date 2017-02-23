Feb 23 Monitise Plc:

* Monitise plc - HY total revenue 28.2 million stg versus 33.4 million stg year ago

* Monitise plc - HY loss before income tax 7.5 million stg versus loss of 210.5 million stg year ago

* FY17 capital spending will be materially lower than FY16

* Group revenue expected to decline in financial year to 30 June 2017

* Says cash outflows relating to onerous contracts to fall from £6.7m in H1 FY17 to about £1m in H2 FY17