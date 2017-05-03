BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp
* Monmouth Real Estate reports results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.18
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp qtrly core FFO per diluted share $0.17
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp - Qtrly rental revenue $ 23.6 million versus $ 19.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.