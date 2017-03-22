March 22 Monogram Residential Trust Inc :

* Monogram Residential - on march 17, circuit court issued order granting co's motion for summary judgment with respect to start, end of measurement period

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states measurement period in connection with listing began on January 2, 2017 and ended on February 13, 2017

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order states on expiration date, all shares of series a preferred stock ceased to be outstanding - sec filing

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - order confirms correctness of prior determination made by board with respect to timing of measurement period Source text (bit.ly/2o61clL) Further company coverage: