BRIEF-Provident Financial Holdings announces new stock repurchase plan
May 9 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $73.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $75.6 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - Qtrly core FFO per share $0.09
* Monogram Residential Trust -For 35 same store communities, company's proportionate share of Q1 2017 same store noi decreased 0.3%, compared to Q1 of 2016
* Monogram Residential Trust Inc says for full year 2017, company reaffirms its same store growth outlook and earnings guidance ranges
* FY2017 FFO per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fidus Investment Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock
June 19 Teladoc Inc, the largest provider of telemedicine in the United States, said on Monday it agreed to acquire medical consultation company Best Doctors to expand its ability to offer remote treatments for complex, chronic diseases.