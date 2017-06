March 9 Monogram Residential Trust Inc:

* Monogram Residential Trust, Inc extends agreement with snow Park Capital Partners, LP

* Monogram Residential Trust - in connection with deal, snow park agreed, to vote in favor of monogram board's nominees at Co's 2017 annual meeting

* Monogram Residential Trust Inc - under terms of deal, co will reappoint r. Scot sellers to serve as an advisor to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: