Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram Residential Trust- deal agreement provides GS Monarch Parent Llc to pay co $202.1 million termination fee if co terminates deal in certain circumstances Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2tPVnzR) Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others