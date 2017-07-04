UPDATE 2-KKR bids $500 mln for Australian mortgage lender Pepper
* Deal comes amid early signs of property market slowdown (Recasts; adds industry context, fund manager quote, shares)
July 4 Monogram Residential Trust Inc
* Monogram to be acquired for $12.00 per share in cash by Greystar led fund
* Transaction valued at approximately $3.0 billion, including debt to be assumed or refinanced.
* Merger agreement was unanimously approved by monogram's board of directors
* $3.0 billion deal value includes monogram's share of its two institutional co-investment joint ventures with PGGM and NPS
* Transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by Greystar
* Following payment of previously announced q2, monogram will not pay any dividends through close of transaction
* Monogram residential trust- jpmorgan chase has provided commitment letter to greystar growth, income fund for $2.0 billion in debt financing for deal
* Company does not expect to host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results for quarter
* PGGM JV will be restructured, joint venture interests held by NPS will be purchased by Greystar for about $0.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, July 5 India's No. 3 e-commerce player Snapdeal has rejected an initial takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart this week, but the talks between the two camps that have been attempting to forge a deal for months continue, said two sources close to the matter.
