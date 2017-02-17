Feb 17 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc-
* Monotype announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.12
* Q4 earnings per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Revenue for quarter was $52.6 million, an increase of 4%,
year over year
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 revenue $51.5-$55.5
million
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 gaap share between
loss of $0.03 and profit of $0.01
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 non-gaap earnings
per diluted share $0.09-$0.13
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 revenue
$229.0-$237.0 million
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 gaap earnings
per diluted share $0.04-$0.12
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 non-gaap
earnings per diluted share $0.54-$0.62
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees Q1 pro forma revenue
$52.9-$56.9 million
* Monotype imaging holdings inc sees FY 2017 pro forma
revenue $232.3-$240.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $55.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $56.5
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.74, revenue view $234.3
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
