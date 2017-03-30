March 30 Monrif SpA:

* FY revenue 167.3 million euros ($179.45 million) versus 179.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 2.5 million euros versus profit 3.7 million euros a year ago

* In FY 2017 sees maintenance of profitability recorded in FY 2016, when there will be no unforeseeable events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)